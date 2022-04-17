Advertisement

Archbishop says UK’s Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — The leader of the Anglican church has strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. In his Easter Sunday sermon, the archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum-seekers overseas.”

Britain and Rwanda have struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country. Refugee and human rights groups say the plan is inhumane, unworkable and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

