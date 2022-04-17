Advertisement

Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection, to observe the Easter holiday. Thousands of people participated on Sunday in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths.

Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades.

