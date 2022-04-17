Advertisement

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to share one of the faith’s holiest days side-by-side with fellow parishioners. In the United States, the pandemic stuck in March, 2020, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised Masses weeks ahead of Easter.

In Boston, Catholic churches are among houses of worship opening their doors with few COVID-19 restrictions for Easter services. On Saturday evening, hundreds of people in Minnesota gathered in the grand Cathedral of St. Paul to observe an Easter Vigil service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Skies gradually become cloudier overnight.
Showers become more likely later on Sunday
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
Ottumwa Community Market will kick off its inaugural season on April 22nd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Outdoor community market intended to help local makers is coming to Ottumwa

Latest News

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
Hundreds of people light candles at the beginning of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Cathedral of...
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Pope Francis calls for peace amidst "Easter of war."
Pope Francis calls for peace amidst "Easter of war"
Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem
Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party