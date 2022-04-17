Advertisement

Rain/snow mix possible in the afternoon and overnight for Easter Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Clouds are expected to build throughout the morning on this Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. There is a chance for rain/snow mix today. However, little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be chilly today in the 40s. Make sure to grab a coat before you head outside. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer tonight in the low 30s. Monday we’ll have temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but we’ll have sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb through the upcoming work week, with highs reaching the 60s by Thursday. Showers and storms are likely Wednesday and into the end of the workweek.

