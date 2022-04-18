Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain/snow mix is possible this afternoon and evening for Easter Sunday
Rain/snow mix possible in the afternoon and overnight for Easter Sunday
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target’s car seat trade-in program begins Monday
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

Stephanie Gunia was shocked to find all her belongings in the dumpster.
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon