Noah Cyrus live!

Come see Noah Cyrus live! With special guest Valley, on Saturday, April 23rd at 7:00pm! Doors open at 6:00pm General Admission tickets are $5 and on sales starting on April 18th. At the event, NO BAGS will be permitted. No re-entry into show allowed Special accommodations can be made, contact us at sab+concerts@truman.edu for any special accommodations. Hazers and Strobes will be present at this event. No professional cameras, outside food or drink, weapon, alcohol, or illegal substances of any kind. No entry after 8:30pm. Tickets are NON REFUNDABLE. Link for tickets: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21524_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=19&SINGLESTORE=true
Noah Cyrus has surpassed 500 million global audio and video streams since her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” went straight to No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral Global Chart within hours of release. Her single “July” has reached more than 90 million global streams. Released with an effort to raise awareness around mental health, “Lonely” has surpassed 35 million. Noah Cyrus completed her first headline tour in the fall of 2018, has performed at Coachella twice, was included in Billboard’s 21 Under 21 for three consecutive years and has performed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Ellen” and “The Today Show.” Special guest artist, Valley, is an indie pop band based in Toronto.(Kolton Piva)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

