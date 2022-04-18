Noah Cyrus live!
Come see Noah Cyrus live! With special guest Valley, on Saturday, April 23rd at 7:00pm! Doors open at 6:00pm General Admission tickets are $5 and on sales starting on April 18th. At the event, NO BAGS will be permitted. No re-entry into show allowed Special accommodations can be made, contact us at sab+concerts@truman.edu for any special accommodations. Hazers and Strobes will be present at this event. No professional cameras, outside food or drink, weapon, alcohol, or illegal substances of any kind. No entry after 8:30pm. Tickets are NON REFUNDABLE. Link for tickets: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21524_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=19&SINGLESTORE=true
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa
