Ottumwa Christian School- Registration Dates

One person who knows what they believe is more powerful than one thousand who are unsure. You want your kids educated where truth is spoken in a clear and strong voice. Your son needs to hear that Christian scripture is our authority over life. Your daughter needs support to choose a virtuous lifestyle. You want them both to develop an unfailing trust in Jesus Christ. When you are young, it takes time and devout teachers to grow faith. At Ottumwa Christian School, students are educated in truth and righteousness as we prepare hearts for service and minds for leadership. Your child will stand firm in what they believe at Ottumwa Christian School. As you begin looking towards the next school year consider Ottumwa Christian School. Registration dates: April 22nd - 4:30-6:30pm / May 24th - 3:30-5:30pm / June 18th - 9:00-11:00am
By Brad Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
