Rain and snow continues this evening, winds kick in Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Precipitation continues on Sunday evening, with a mix of rain and snow likely.

Some of the snow could stick, especially to grassy or elevated surfaces. An occasional slick spot is possible this evening after sunset, so use caution if traveling in an area experiencing a burst of moderate to heavy snow. Temperatures decline toward the low 30s.

As this storm system exits, stronger winds will kick in by Monday afternoon especially. Gusts could range from 30 to 40 mph at times, before improving toward sunset. Highs will struggle in the northwesterly wind regime, with readings reaching the upper 40s at best.

Tuesday is a relatively quiet day before a more active pattern kicks in. Rain becomes likely by Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder. Then, temperatures jump up into the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms become a bit more likely starting on Thursday night.

