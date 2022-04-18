Advertisement

Slightly warmer on Tuesday with showers possible on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -After seeing some sunshine for our Monday, tonight we’re expecting a mostly clear sky which will help temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Make sure to grab a coat as you head out the door on Tuesday morning. We’ll also start Tuesday morning with sunshine. However, clouds will build across the region mid to late Tuesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky expected Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will rise into the 50s. 

Isolated showers are forecasted for Tuesday night. More chances for precipitation are in the long term forecast with showers possible Wednesday and showers and storms possible Friday and into the weekend.

