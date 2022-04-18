Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in program begins Monday

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Monday, Target is allowing people to trade in old car seats for a discount on a new car seat or other select baby items.

The retailer’s car seat trade-in program takes in old, expired or damaged car seats in exchange for a 20 percent off coupon online or on the Target App.

The materials from the car seats will then be recycled by Waste Management.

Target says it has received 1.7 million car seat trade-ins since 2016.

The program runs from Monday through April 30.

Click here for more information.

