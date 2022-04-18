Windy weather returns

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is all about the wind once again and gusts over 30mph are likely all across our area. Highs will generally be into the mid-40s. Tonight, expect mostly clear sky and cold lows well down to the 20s. Tomorrow, clouds build in the afternoon ahead of our next system which still looks to bring us rain on Wednesday. At this time, there is no risk of anything severe with that system, though a few spots may pick up more than a quarter-inch of rainfall. A more active period of weather is still in the offing for Friday through Sunday as temperatures warm to the 60s and 70s. This may be a time period to watch for severe weather as well. Have a good week!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.