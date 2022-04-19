Advertisement

CDC launches forecasting center to be like a “National Weather Service for infectious diseases”

(MGN)
By Deidre McPhillips
Published: Apr. 19, 2022
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched its Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics on Tuesday.

The center aims to be “the equivalent of the National Weather Service for infectious diseases,” with a broader goal to “enable timely, effective decision-making to improve outbreak response,” according to an information sheet shared by the CDC.

Planning for the center began in August, backed by $200 million in initial funding from the 2021 Covid-19 stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.

This launch comes as the CDC is in the midst of a sweeping review of its “structures, systems, and processes.”

“At the conclusion of this collective effort, we will develop new systems and processes to deliver our science and program to the American people, along with a plan for how CDC should be structured to facilitate the public health work we do,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky wrote in an email to staffers.

Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has faced criticism for muddy communication, along with slow and disjointed data coming through an outdated system.

The new forecasting and analytics center has three key areas of focus: predict, inform and innovate.

So far, $21 million has been awarded to academic institutions and $5 million to federal partners to advance modeling and forecasting methodology, with additional investments to be announced in the months ahead.

The center is also building its own outbreak analytics team, tasked with developing models and forecasts that allow for quick action and collaborative decision-making, along with a team of people who can effectively communicate these insights with the public sector, the private sector and general society.

“Pandemics threaten our families and communities at speed and scale – our response needs to move at speed and scale, too. The Center will provide critical information to communities so we can respond efficiently and effectively,” Dylan George, epidemiologist and director of operations for the new center, wrote in a statement announcing the effort in August. “The U.S. desperately needs this capability, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help build it.”

