Clouds build, leads to rain chance tomorrow

Plan on clouds to build throughout the day. At least the wind is lighter!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is starting off clear and cold with temperatures mainly into the 20s. Plan on a steady increase in clouds with highs generally into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind, thankfully, will be much lighter! Looking ahead to tomorrow, rain is still on track to move across the area. Rainfall totals continue to look pretty light overall with a quarter to half inch possible. Thursday is the bright spot of the week with some sunshine and highs into the 60s. Friday into the weekend becomes more volatile with chances of showers and storms along with warmer temperatures. Given gusty wind yet again, it’s possible that a few storms may become severe on Saturday.

