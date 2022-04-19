Advertisement

Former Vice President Pence to visit Iowa Saturday

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.(WVIR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Rep. Randy Feenstra in Carroll on Saturday for Iowa’s 4th District Convention.

Feenstra said he and Pence will serve breakfast to convention delegates from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the convention starting at 10 a.m. at Carroll High School.

“Congressman Randy Feenstra has been a champion for Iowa, his district, and the conservative movement,” Pence said in a news release. “I look forward to joining Randy and meeting Republican delegates in the 4th District to discuss our shared conservative values and vision for Iowa’s future.”

Pence endorsed Feenstra’s re-election campaign at Feenstra’s Family Picnic in Sioux Center last year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target’s car seat trade-in program begins Monday
Stephanie Gunia was shocked to find all her belongings in the dumpster.
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico

Latest News

They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Rep. Abby Finkenauer
EXPLAINER: Why Finkenauer’s Senate bid rests on 3 signatures
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1