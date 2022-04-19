Advertisement

Iowa QB Petras fighting for job after offense underperforms

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras looks on during the Citrus Bowl.(ESPN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has opened its quarterback competition after its offense ranked near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Spencer Petras has started 19 of the last 20 in which he’s appeared. Alex Padilla started three times last season.

The Hawkeyes went 10-4 last season and won the Big Ten West.

Iowa was 121st out of 130 FBS teams in total offense, 101st in rushing and 109th in passing. Iowa finishes spring practice Saturday.

