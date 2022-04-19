Advertisement

Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette

A Canadian Pacific train engine.
A Canadian Pacific train engine.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Tony Hisgett / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 23rd, from 9:00 am till 4:00 pm, Canadian Pacific (CP) will hold a job fair in order to find potential conductors, rail car mechanics, track laborers, or signal maintainers.

The company says they are looking to hire 200 high-paying positions in Iowa this year, primarily in Davenport, Ottumwa, and Marquette.

CP says they will hire 70 conductors in Davenport, 50 in Marquette, and 45 in Ottumwa. New-hire conductors start at $30 per hour and go up from there. There is also a sign-on bonus of $5,000.

Information sessions will also be held at 9:30 am and 1:30 pm. You can find more information on their website about all of the positions they are hiring here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rudolph Daniels spoke with the Rotary Club on Monday and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Iowa professor says 1994 agreement could’ve prevented Russia-Ukraine war
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target’s car seat trade-in program begins Monday
Stephanie Gunia was shocked to find all her belongings in the dumpster.
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters
Citywide Drop-off day
Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation to hold ‘Citywide Drop-Off Day’ on Saturday
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Pence to visit Iowa Saturday
Veterans depart from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids for an Honor Flight to...
Veterans depart Cedar Rapids for Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
CDC launches forecasting center to be like a “National Weather Service for infectious diseases”