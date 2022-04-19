Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation to hold ‘Citywide Drop-Off Day’ on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 23rd, the City of Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation will hold the Citywide Drop-Off Day from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Hydro Parking Lot.

Citywide Drop-Off Day is a returning event where residential solid waste customers can dispose of residential bulk items and solid waste for free.

Customers should bring their items to the Hydro Parking Lot where they will be directed to dump their waste. Bridge City Sanitation will load the waste and haul everything to the Ottumwa/Wapello County Landfill.

This is not a free landfill day, only a drop-off for city customers at the location. Customers should be prepared to show a driver’s license with a City of Ottumwa address.

Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation will not be accepting construction debris, hazardous material, tires, recyclables, yard waste, and commercial waste.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.