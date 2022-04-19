Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Mild temperatures are in tonight’s forecast with lows cooling into the 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. We’re also expecting a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to isolated showers across the region. Rain chances will increase by the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain will slowly taper off late Wednesday evening and overnight. Highs tomorrow will climb into the 50s. It’ll also be another windy day tomorrow with winds coming out of the south 20-30+.

Isolated showers are possible Thursday with another chance for showers and storms on Friday.

