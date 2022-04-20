Advertisement

Showers wind down this evening, warmer air returns Thursday

Showers wind down this evening, with clouds clearing out as the night wears on. Temperatures will be notably warmer on Thursday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers with an isolated embedded thunderstorm remain possible through about Midnight tonight, leading into a warmer Thursday.

Highs reach the upper 60s or low 70s for most as skies turn sunny for most of it. Clouds build later in the day, though, with showers and storms likely by late evening into the overnight hours. These could linger as late as about Noon on Thursday, before a warm front clears the area and prevents additional development.

We should stay mostly quiet until a cold front arrives later in the day on Saturday, when a line of showers and storms is possible. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so please pay attention to future forecasts for additional details as we get closer. During Friday and Saturday before this front moves through, expect highs in the upper 70s with a somewhat muggy feel at times.

That front drops our temperatures again a bit for the end of the 7-day, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rudolph Daniels spoke with the Rotary Club on Monday and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Iowa professor says 1994 agreement could’ve prevented Russia-Ukraine war
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette
Citywide Drop-off day
Ottumwa and Bridge City Sanitation to hold ‘Citywide Drop-Off Day’ on Saturday
In a criminal complaint, officials said Jeffrey Dodds was arrested on Monday on two counts of...
Husband of Coralville city councilor arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minor
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

Latest News

Showers end early tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Wet weather returns today, brighter tomorrow
Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday
Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday
kyou wx
Clouds build, leads to rain chance tomorrow