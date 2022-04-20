Showers wind down this evening, warmer air returns Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers with an isolated embedded thunderstorm remain possible through about Midnight tonight, leading into a warmer Thursday.

Highs reach the upper 60s or low 70s for most as skies turn sunny for most of it. Clouds build later in the day, though, with showers and storms likely by late evening into the overnight hours. These could linger as late as about Noon on Thursday, before a warm front clears the area and prevents additional development.

We should stay mostly quiet until a cold front arrives later in the day on Saturday, when a line of showers and storms is possible. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so please pay attention to future forecasts for additional details as we get closer. During Friday and Saturday before this front moves through, expect highs in the upper 70s with a somewhat muggy feel at times.

That front drops our temperatures again a bit for the end of the 7-day, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.