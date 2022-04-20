Advertisement

Wet weather returns today, brighter tomorrow

Plan on a wet day across southeast Iowa. Rain totals around a half inch look likely by the end of the day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a wet and windy one today! Activity this morning will generally stay pretty isolated, but should expand in coverage around lunchtime into the afternoon. Look for highs around 50 along with windy conditions. A quarter to half inch of rain is expected by the time it’s all over by early evening. Tomorrow still looks like the bright spot of the week with sunshine, light wind and highs into the 60s. The next system is still on track to arrive Friday morning with a good chance of showers and storms. There are additional chances of storms later Saturday into early Sunday, some of which may turn severe if all the ingredients come together in our area.

