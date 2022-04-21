Advertisement

65 dogs ‘in terrible condition’ rescued in Keokuk County

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a breeder's property in Keokuk County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said a tip from authorities in Florida led to the rescue of 65 dogs “in terrible condition” at a breeder’s property in Hedrick, Iowa.

The ARL of Iowa’s Welfare Intervention Coordinator said the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida alerted them to an animal neglect case in which dogs had gone missing, and were thought to be in Iowa.

The dogs and puppies were reportedly found at the Hedrick property, living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens with little protection from the elements. Some puppies were in wire cages in a camper with no heat.

“One husky is missing part of one of her back legs, and the injury is so severe that the bone is exposed,” the ARL said in a news release. “ARL veterinarians immediately moved her to the Miracle Medical Ward for urgent care.”

The ARL reports the puppies are also infested with parasites, and many of the curly-haired dogs have feces caked into their matted fur.

The dogs are underweight and suffering from ear and eye infections, diarrhea and upper respiratory infections.

All the dogs are now being treated by the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team.

An investigation remains ongoing.

