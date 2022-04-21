Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams

Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York...
Final preparations taking place the day before the Chicago White Sox take on the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams. (KCRG, August 11, 2021)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9.

The game will be considered a home game for the River Bandits, who will don throwback Davenport Blue Sox uniforms (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937 seasons).

The Kernels will don the throwback uniforms of the Cedar Rapids Bunnies (their name from 1904-1932).

“We are honored to have the opportunity to play in the first Minor League game at such an iconic venue,” said Cedar Rapids General Manager Scott Wilson. “This will certainly be an incredible experience for our players, our organization and our great fans.”

Ticket information is expected to be made available at a later date.

During the 2021 season, Major League Baseball held the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Another MLB game at the Field of Dreams is planned for August 11 between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs.

The Field of Dreams Movie Site’s new owners, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, recently unveiled an $80 million expansion that will feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate

Latest News

The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras looks on during the Citrus Bowl.
Iowa QB Petras fighting for job after offense underperforms
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton...
Bluejays stun Hawkeyes in NCAA second round 64-62
Hawks beat Illinois State 98-58
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past Illinois State 98-58