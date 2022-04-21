A nice one today, look for rain to return tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is the bright spot of the week. While there might be an early morning pocket of fog, expect clearing sky, light wind and highs generally in the 60s this afternoon. Already by tonight, the next system is on the move with a good chance of showers and storms after midnight. These storms will affect the area tomorrow morning and unlike our last system, heavy rain looks like a good potential with this one. Totals over an inch appear likely. Within the strongest storms, small hail may also occur. Look for the activity to move east during the afternoon with the highs for the day occurring in the evening. On Saturday, a severe risk exists with any storms that form later in the day. Stay tuned!

