Advertisement

A nice one today, look for rain to return tomorrow

Plan on a beautiful day! Highs will be in the 60s with light wind. Enjoy it, as storms return late tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is the bright spot of the week. While there might be an early morning pocket of fog, expect clearing sky, light wind and highs generally in the 60s this afternoon. Already by tonight, the next system is on the move with a good chance of showers and storms after midnight. These storms will affect the area tomorrow morning and unlike our last system, heavy rain looks like a good potential with this one. Totals over an inch appear likely. Within the strongest storms, small hail may also occur. Look for the activity to move east during the afternoon with the highs for the day occurring in the evening. On Saturday, a severe risk exists with any storms that form later in the day. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
Dr. Rudolph Daniels spoke with the Rotary Club on Monday and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Iowa professor says 1994 agreement could’ve prevented Russia-Ukraine war

Latest News

Showers end early tonight.
Showers wind down this evening, warmer air returns Thursday
Showers end early tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Wet weather returns today, brighter tomorrow
Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday
Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday