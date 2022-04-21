Showers and storms move in tonight, last into Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warmer, and more active, stretch of weather is upon is. It begins tonight with an area of showers and storms overspreading the region.

This activity has an outside chance at producing a couple of instances of hail, but has a better shot at producing significant rainfall. Amounts of an inch or more seem fairly likely, with the potential for a band of heavier activity to set up that could produce amounts over 2 inches. Precipitation winds down by early afternoon, at the latest, on Friday, as warm and humid air arrives.

Highs reach the mid 70s on Friday, and likely the low 80s on Saturday. Another round of showers and storms seems likely later on Saturday, as a cold front approaches from the west. This lingers into early Sunday, as cooler air returns with highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.