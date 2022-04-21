Advertisement

Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial

A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing four students and injuring several others in a shooting at his school on Tuesday, Nov. 30.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this case forward.”

Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is accused of shooting fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Rowe disclosed the trial date during a brief hearing that must be held every 30 days because Crumbley is a minor who is being held in a county jail. He is segregated from adults.

Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins disclosed that the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry has completed a report about the teen’s mental health status at the time of the shooting and whether he could be held criminally responsible. She didn’t disclose the conclusion.

Defense lawyers indicated in January that they would pursue an insanity defense, which can lead to a series of evaluations.

Separately, the boy’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son’s mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home.

They’re in jail, unable so far to afford a $500,000 bond. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.

___

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Michigan school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/oxford-high-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
Dr. Rudolph Daniels spoke with the Rotary Club on Monday and spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Iowa professor says 1994 agreement could’ve prevented Russia-Ukraine war

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden to send budget request to Congress for Ukraine military aid
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine