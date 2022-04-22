Heavy rain this morning, warmer later this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for heavy rainfall today, especially this morning, which may lead to ponding of water on roadways and localized flash flooding. Small rivers and streams may also be at risk for quick rises. Rainfall totals over an inch continue to look likely in spots. Highs will be well into the 70s today. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on a warm and windy day with highs surging to around 80. A cold front looks to move in late in the day which will probably bring some scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow night. There’s a risk of strong to severe weather in the area with the front, mainly in the form of gusty wind. Plan on cooler and windy weather on Sunday.

