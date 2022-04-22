Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 15th and 16th officers from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department and Ottumwa Police Department conducted an alcohol sting operation at businesses in Ottumwa.

Over the span of the two days, police found that Fine Liquor and Tabacco on Albia Road sold alcohol and tobacco products to 4 different persons under the age of 21.

Police say that 53-year-old Tamy Servin was cited for selling alcohol and tobacco products to a 19 and 20 year old, and 49-year-old Sarfraz Hussain was sited for selling alcohol and tobacco to a 15 and 19-year-old.

