Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit

Ottumwa, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is upset after realizing most of her belongings had been stolen out of her storage unit she was renting at Wanna’s Mini Storage.

Keisha Lucas was using Wanna’s to store her and her kids’ items in preparation for a move. She told KYOU she stopped by to pay her bill and get some of her kids’ summer clothes and toys from her unit since warmer weather was approaching. Lucas left her key out of town, and allegedly asked the staff at Wanna’s to open the unit for her. They did not have lock cutters to do so, and told Lucas she could come back with her own. So a few days later, that’s what she did.

But what was supposed to be a simple trip to exchange items in her unit turned into a nightmare. She discovered that the lock had been tampered with, and when she opened the unit, she realized most of her items were gone. Lucas said it’s the things that can’t be replaced that hurt the most.

“It’s sentimental things that my kids made me, stuff that I can’t ever get back,” Lucas said. “I can get clothes shoes and purses back, but sentimental things. My grandma passed away, stuff that I can’t ever get back. My grandma’s obituary, my cousin’s obituary, everything is gone.”

Once Lucas realized her unit had been looted, she contacted the Ottumwa Police Department to file a report. According to Police Chief Chad Farrington, Lucas’ report is the fourth theft report filed by Wanna’s customers in the past year.

KYOU reached out to Wanna’s Mini Storage for a statement but they were unable to comment at this time.

The facility is located at 309 South Iowa Avenue in Ottumwa.

