Warm Air Bring More Storms

By Joe Winters
Updated: 24 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our warm front continues its move to the north. This ends the rain threat for the evening and nighttime activities. Warmers southerly winds take over for the start of our weekend. Highs on Saturday looking to get well into the 70s. Dry conditions should be around, for the post through the afternoon. A cold front approaches later Saturday. As storms develop a severe threat will exist into Saturday night. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

