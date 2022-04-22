Advertisement

Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say

Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris County.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in North Texas has been charged with bribery after authorities said she tried to bribe a deputy with sexual acts during her arrest.

Constable Mark Herman in Harris County reports Dulce Ortiz, 21, was taken into custody initially for her involvement in a car crash on Wednesday.

Authorities said they were called to a neighborhood to investigate reports of a crash where the driver took off after a vehicle drove over a flower bed and damaged a sign.

Deputies said a man attempted to take responsibility for the crash, but witnesses helped identify Ortiz as the driver.

The 21-year-old eventually returned to the scene, and she was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication, authorities said.

The constable reports while Ortiz was being transported to jail, she attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering sexual acts and cash in exchange for being let go.

Ortiz was booked into the Harris County Jail on a bribery charge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
65 dogs ‘in terrible condition’ rescued in Keokuk County
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Job fair on Saturday for railroad positions in Ottumwa, Davenport, and Marquette
Jury trial scheduled for Ottumwa teacher charged in sexual exploitation case
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

Latest News

The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
NY Times report: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
An Ottumwa woman is frustrated after discovering her valuables were stolen from a storage unit.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol