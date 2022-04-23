Advertisement

Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians have celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. This year, the ceremony comes amid rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance that it said were needed for safety. Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead.

Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries. Jerusalem is already on edge following days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

