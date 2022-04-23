Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, some may be strong to severe

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a warm day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 60s and clouds. The warm air is due to high winds coming out of the south. The southerly winds are expected throughout the day. The south winds will help temperatures continue to rise throughout the day with highs climbing into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

However, showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Storms in the west may be strong to severe. The main hazard with these storms are high winds and large hail. After the storms pass, colder air will move in with lows tonight dropping into the 40s and 50s. Sunday’s highs will reach the 60s.

