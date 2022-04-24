4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say the death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to nine after four miners were brought to the surface and pronounced dead on Sunday. The miners were among 10 who had been missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine early Saturday.

Six miners remain missing and there is no contact with them. At the nearby Pniowek mine five workers died and seven are missing after repeated methane blasts that started Wednesday. The search for those missing there was suspended Friday after new explosions late Thursday injured 10 rescue workers.

