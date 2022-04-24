Advertisement

4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing

4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say the death toll from accidents in recent days at two coal mines in southern Poland has increased to nine after four miners were brought to the surface and pronounced dead on Sunday. The miners were among 10 who had been missing since an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine early Saturday.

Six miners remain missing and there is no contact with them. At the nearby Pniowek mine five workers died and seven are missing after repeated methane blasts that started Wednesday. The search for those missing there was suspended Friday after new explosions late Thursday injured 10 rescue workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - photo of liquor
Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, some may be strong to severe

Latest News

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama