Advertisement

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

Chickens on a farm.
Chickens on a farm.(MGN / Credit: USDA)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some farmers are wondering if it’s OK that eggs sold as free-range come from chickens being kept inside.

It’s a question that arises lately as farmers try to be open about their product while also protecting hens from a highly infectious bird flu that has resulted in the death of roughly 28 million poultry birds across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that chickens be moved indoors to protect against the disease but not everyone agrees.

John Brunnquell, the CEO of Indiana-based Egg Innovations says his free-range chickens on more than 50 farms in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin will stay in “confinement mode” until the risk passes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - photo of liquor
Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, some may be strong to severe

Latest News

A cooler and mostly sunny Sunday
A cooler and mostly sunny Sunday
Israeli restrictions on 'Holy Fire' ignite Christian outrage
Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Tour boat with 26 aboard missing in frigid Japan waters
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, some may be strong to severe