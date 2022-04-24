A cooler and mostly sunny Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After last night’s storms and cold front, temperatures are in the 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri this morning. There are a few lingering clouds this morning, but they will give way to a mostly sunny sky for Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s. Temperatures will be much colder tonight, in the 30s.

The start of the workweek is expected to stay dry with our next chance for rain on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.