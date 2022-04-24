Advertisement

Showers and storms possible tonight, cooler weather ahead again

Some showers and storms are possible tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A round of showers and storms looks fairly likely tonight, with cooler temperatures returning again for the foreseeable future.

A storm system brings the storms later this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall, some strong winds, and isolated hail are possible with the stronger storms. A few severe storms are possible, especially the farther west you are. Storms enter our area between 8 and 9 p.m., and exit by later tonight.

Gusty will still be possible on Sunday, as sunshine returns for most of the area during the day. Temperatures, though, will lag behind the more summer-like feel we had to start the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 60s instead.

Temperatures turn even cooler in the 40s and 50s to start the workweek before a modest warm-up toward the end of it. Shower and storm chances return later in the week as well.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit
FILE - photo of liquor
Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Jury trial scheduled for Ottumwa teacher charged in sexual exploitation case

Latest News

Showers and storms are likely tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon
Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, some may be strong to severe
First Alert Forecast
Warm Air Bring More Storms
kyou wx
Heavy rain this morning, warmer later this afternoon