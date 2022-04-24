Showers and storms possible tonight, cooler weather ahead again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A round of showers and storms looks fairly likely tonight, with cooler temperatures returning again for the foreseeable future.

A storm system brings the storms later this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall, some strong winds, and isolated hail are possible with the stronger storms. A few severe storms are possible, especially the farther west you are. Storms enter our area between 8 and 9 p.m., and exit by later tonight.

Gusty will still be possible on Sunday, as sunshine returns for most of the area during the day. Temperatures, though, will lag behind the more summer-like feel we had to start the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 60s instead.

Temperatures turn even cooler in the 40s and 50s to start the workweek before a modest warm-up toward the end of it. Shower and storm chances return later in the week as well.

