Expect cool conditions to hang around

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cooler air is filtering back into our region, and will likely stick around for a couple of days.

In fact, we don’t have any above normal highs in our forecast for the remainder of April, which comes to a close next weekend. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s or low 50s, with more clouds early giving way to more sunshine late. Expect winds to still be in the 15 to 30 mph range during the afternoon, with higher gusts at times.

Winds become lighter by Monday night into early Tuesday with clear skies. This will allow for a significant drop in temperatures, with lows likely falling into the upper 20s for many. This will be a late-season frost or freeze, so steps may need to be taken to preserve tender vegetation. Cover up plants you may have outdoors, or bring them inside for the night if they’re potted.

A slow warming trend begins then, with highs getting closer to, but not exceeding, normal later on. The modest warming comes with a more active pattern, as daily shower and storm chances appear from Thursday through Saturday.

