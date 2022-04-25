Advertisement

Family Dollar employee shoots alleged armed robber, police say

An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he...
An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he took some shots.(Family Dollar)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Family Dollar employee in Ohio said she returned fire at an armed robber after he allegedly shot at her while fleeing the store.

The employee told Cleveland police the man walked up to the cash register with a bag of chips to purchase, according to WOIO.

When a male employee went to give the man change, the suspect pulled out a gun and reached into the cash register, a crime report says.

The suspect then pointed the gun at a female staff member and started to flee the store.

That’s when, according to the report, the female employee grabbed her own gun and followed the man out.

The 28-year-old woman told police the suspect fired a shot at her and she returned fire, hitting him in the leg, the report said.

Officers took the employee’s gun into evidence and went to search for the man. They found an abandoned backpack that contained a gun in an area where the suspect was seen running, according to the report.

Surveillance video reviewed by police confirmed it was the suspect’s backpack.

Officers did not locate the alleged robber, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
FILE - photo of liquor
Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Ottumwa planning to conduct prescribed burn in the next two weeks

Latest News

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson holds a press conference in reference to the arrest of...
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to ‘save taxpayer money’
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to 'save taxpayer money'