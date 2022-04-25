Advertisement

Man arrested in Dubuque prostitution sting will not serve jail time

Court documents show 57-year-old Craig Mason pleaded guilty to prostitution.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wisconsin man arrested in connection to a prostitution sting in Dubuque will not serve jail time.

He later received a deferred judgment of two years probation.

He will also have to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge.

Mason is one of 11 men arrested and charged in connection to the sting in February this year.

Court documents show undercover officers posted ads online offering sexual services for money. And they offered to meet at the Mainstay Suites in Dubuque on the Northwest Arterial.

Dubuque police, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol carried out the operation over the course of two days.

