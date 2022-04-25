Advertisement

Spider monkey with ‘Batman’ markings born at Florida zoo

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of...
Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.(Brevard Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – A spider monkey was born with “Batman” markings at the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The mark on its face looks like the “bat-signal” -- the silhouette of a bat extending its wings. It’s used to call Batman when the bad guys are stirring up trouble in Gotham City.

Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or girl, but the little one is doing well.

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
FILE - photo of liquor
Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges
The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit
Partly cloudy skies and a breeze are expected tonight.
Expect cool conditions to hang around

Latest News

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police searching for missing child in Wisconsin
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears
Police in Des Moines are asking for help finding two girls who were reported missing Sunday...
Des Moines police looking for missing sisters