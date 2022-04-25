Advertisement

Windy and chilly today, freeze warning issued for tonight

It'll be a windy and chilly one today. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a windy and chilly one today with highs only around 50. With wind gusts of 30+ mph common, wind chills will generally be held down to the 30s and 40s for much of the day. Tonight, widespread lows in the 20s are likely and a Freeze Warning has been issued. Greenhouse owners, please take note if stock may be sitting outside. Ensure it is covered or brought in to avoid damage. Looking ahead, the next system comes in the form of light, scattered rain on Thursday. This system looks pretty weak at this point. A better chance of rain is still on track to arrive by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
FILE - photo of liquor
Ottumwa alcohol sting operation results in charges
The Ottumwa Police Chief told KYOU there's been four reports of theft at Wanna's Mini Storage...
Ottumwa woman frustrated after discovering valuables stolen from storage unit
Partly cloudy skies and a breeze are expected tonight.
Expect cool conditions to hang around

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies and a breeze are expected tonight.
Expect cool conditions to hang around
Partly cloudy skies and a breeze are expected tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A cooler and mostly sunny Sunday
A cooler and mostly sunny Sunday
Showers and storms are likely tonight.
Showers and storms possible tonight, cooler weather ahead again