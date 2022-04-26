Advertisement

2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones.

The Des Moines Register reports that 23-year-old Daishawn Gills was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and robbery counts, while 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery counts.

A third man, 18-year-old Leontreal Jones, is expected to plead guilty Thursday to two robbery charges in a deal with prosecutors in which he testified against Gills and Totaye, saying they carried out the January 2020 shooting deaths of 19-year-old DeVonte Swanks and his brother, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, as well as the brothers’ friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.

