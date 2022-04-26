A chilly Tuesday night followed by a warmer Wednesday afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another chilly night is in the forecast across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the northeastern part of our area including Henry, Keokuk, Washington, and Jefferson Counties. A mostly clear sky is also expected overnight.

Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to sunshine across the area with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be much warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances return on Thursday and continue into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday and into the beginning of next week.

