A cold Monday night is expected across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It will be a cold night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze warning is in effect for our entire area from 1 a.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. If you’ve already started gardening or have outdoor plants, make sure to either bring them inside or cover them up. We’re also expecting a clear sky overnight. We’ll wake up to sunshine across our area on Tuesday. The sun will stick around all day with Tuesday’s highs climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

There are a few chances for showers and storms in the long term forecast. Showers and storms are expected Thursday, with a higher chance on Saturday.

