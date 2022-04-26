Ottumwa School Board discusses newly suspended book

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At their regular meeting, the Ottumwa School Board held a discussion on a controversial book that had been suspended.

The book The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by: Sherman Alexie has been available at Evans Middle School since 2011, but this year was the first that it was required reading.

It was assigned as required reading in two 7th grade classes and it was recommended through the board-approved curriculum resource StudySync.

Nobody spoke in defense of the book and opponents said that the book was “perverted, over the line, and pornographic”. In a news release ahead of tonight’s meeting, the district said it would review the material through an established reconsideration committee that includes parents, teachers, and community members.

The district went on to say parents and students will be notified of future reading materials with the option to opt out for alternative material.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.