Sunny and less windy today

Chilly April weather continues! At least we have a better chance of seeing some sunshine today, though.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a sunny day all across southeastern Iowa. Highs will be much warmer and well into the 50s. It also helps that the wind is much lighter when compared to yesterday. This week continues to look mostly dry, though a small chance of a rain shower exists Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The best chance of rain over the next week still looks to occur on Saturday. At this time, no severe weather is expected. Enjoy today’s sunshine!

