Three Iowans among Biden’s commuted sentences

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden has granted three pardons and commuted the sentences of 75 people, including three Iowans.

The Associated Press reports these first pardons of Biden’s term and the commuted sentences come as the White House is launching job training and reentry programs for people in prison or for those who have recently been released.

The Iowans whose sentences have been commuted are Douglas Johnson, of Dickens, Edwin Tierney, of Council Bluffs, and Andrea Zavala, of Waterloo.

Each of them were sentenced to nine or more years for nonviolent, drug-related charges.

The commutation grant for each of them sets their sentence to expire on April 26, 2023, with a term of home confinement to follow. The home confinement term leaves intact their terms of supervised release.

