Advertisement

Arson at Ottumwa hotel causes approximately $50,000 in damage

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.
Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.(source: KYOU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 4:16 pm, the Ottumwa Fire Department received a report of a fire at the Colonial Motor Inn in the 1500 block of Albia Rd.

The report stated that a room was on fire and it was unknown whether or not anyone was inside. Crews quickly found heavy fire and smoke emitting from room 229 upon arrival. No victims were found inside and crews quickly knocked down the fire.

Damage to the structure displaced all of the residents in the building. Smoke and fire damage to the room caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The American Red Cross is assisting families with temporary housing.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
Ottumwa school board discusses book
Ottumwa School Board discusses newly suspended book
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
This year’s FRYfest to celebrate Iowa women’s athletics, Title IX
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
A chilly Tuesday night followed by a warmer Wednesday afternoon
A chilly Tuesday night followed by a warmer Wednesday afternoon