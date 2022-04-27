Advertisement

Deputies arrest mom for repeatedly calling 911 after son brought home girlfriend

A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.
A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies said a mother in South Carolina was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 on her son early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday, WHNS reports.

Upon arrival, deputies found the mother, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her son. The mother told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son living at the home, he had the right to have guests over.

Deputies said they left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in reference to the mother calling 911 on her son. She left the home before deputies arrived the third time.

The mother was placed into custody after returning home a little more than one hour after the final 911 call, the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with the misuse of 911 and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
Ottumwa school board discusses book
Ottumwa School Board discusses newly suspended book
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Entire third-grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
Reynolds Tomter celebrates his 105th birthday on April 26th, 2022.
WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday, says coffee is the key to longevity