Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March.

The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions.

In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa.

The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

